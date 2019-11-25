The magistrate ruled that the laser pointer was not an offensive weapon in itself, but could become one if used against police officers. Photo: Sam Tsang
First Hong Kong anti-government protester sentenced for carrying laser pen sent to rehabilitation centre
- Lawyer for 16-year-old asks for jail sentence, which would have meant immediate release because of time served, and lodges appeal against sentence
- The boy was found carrying the laser pointer, a modified umbrella and a hiking stick during a demonstration
Topic | Hong Kong protests
