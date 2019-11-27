Channels

The High Court has given the government more time before mask ban is due to be nullified. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong government gets more time to prepare case against High Court ruling that mask ban is unconstitutional

  • Pro-democracy camp unhappy with delay, says courts should act decisively to overturn face covering prohibition
  • Government is appealing against ruling declaring ban invalid, with hearing set for January
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jasmine Siu  

Brian Wong  

Updated: 11:53pm, 27 Nov, 2019

The High Court has given the government more time before mask ban is due to be nullified. Photo: Felix Wong
Masked anti-government protesters hold a lunchtime rally in Central. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Law and Crime

Hong Kong mask law: government lodges appeal against court ruling that face covering ban is unconstitutional

  • Department of Justice confirms notice of appeal had been served to High Court and 25 pan-democrats who successfully applied for judicial review
  • Government expected to challenge High Court judges’ interpretation of the Basic Law
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Updated: 11:49pm, 25 Nov, 2019

Masked anti-government protesters hold a lunchtime rally in Central. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
