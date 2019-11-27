The High Court has given the government more time before mask ban is due to be nullified. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong government gets more time to prepare case against High Court ruling that mask ban is unconstitutional
- Pro-democracy camp unhappy with delay, says courts should act decisively to overturn face covering prohibition
- Government is appealing against ruling declaring ban invalid, with hearing set for January
Masked anti-government protesters hold a lunchtime rally in Central. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
