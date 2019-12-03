Channels

Tuen Mun Law Courts Building in Tuen Mun. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: students sentenced to correctional training and fined HK$285,000 in total for damaging rail facilities

  • The duo vandalised Light Rail stations in Tuen Mun on September 7, damaging ticketing machines, card readers, and surveillance cameras
  • Passing first sentence on vandalism of rail facilities during ongoing protests, judge says one should not resort to unlawful means to express his or her views
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 9:29pm, 3 Dec, 2019

Tuen Mun Law Courts Building in Tuen Mun. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
