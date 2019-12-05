Wong Kwan-mau, 26, the teacher who poured water on merchant Chan Chiu-man. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: teacher accused of assaulting man by pouring water on his head during citywide strike sees charge dropped
- West Kowloon Court ordered Wong Kwan-mau, 26, to be bound over for HK$2,000 on good behaviour for a year
- The court ordered the same on merchant Chan Chiu-man, who retaliated by slapping Wong, during altercation four months ago
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Wong Kwan-mau, 26, the teacher who poured water on merchant Chan Chiu-man. Photo: Brian Wong