Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Three out of eight schools targeted have reported falling victim to data leaks after a government IT system was hacked. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong schools fall victim to cyberattack, raising fears for private data of pupils

  • Police investigating after eight schools are hacked, three of which report data leaks
  • Pupil addresses among information stored on administration system targeted by hackers
Topic |   Cybersecurity
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Updated: 1:35pm, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Three out of eight schools targeted have reported falling victim to data leaks after a government IT system was hacked. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.