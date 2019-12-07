Three out of eight schools targeted have reported falling victim to data leaks after a government IT system was hacked. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong schools fall victim to cyberattack, raising fears for private data of pupils
- Police investigating after eight schools are hacked, three of which report data leaks
- Pupil addresses among information stored on administration system targeted by hackers
