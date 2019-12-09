Channels

The devices were found on a slope near Queen's Road East. Photo: TVB News
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Bomb disposal officers deployed in Hong Kong after two suspected home-made devices found on slope

  • Objects spotted in Wan Chai near Wah Yan College Hong Kong on Queen’s Road East at about 5.30pm
  • Police source says devices made with mobile phones, wires, nails and explosives
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Updated: 10:45pm, 9 Dec, 2019

The devices were found on a slope near Queen’s Road East. Photo: TVB News
Police and firefighters remove hazardous items from Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 28, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Dangerous chemicals found in park, sparking police probe into links with Hong Kong protesters

  • Police are investigating if 59 bottles of dangerous chemicals found in Tsuen Wan are linked to anti-government protests
  • The discovery came a day after police said they had seized about 10,000 petrol bombs from several universities and vowed to enforce the law on offenders
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 10:57pm, 5 Dec, 2019

Police and firefighters remove hazardous items from Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 28, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
