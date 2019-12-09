The devices were found on a slope near Queen’s Road East. Photo: TVB News
Bomb disposal officers deployed in Hong Kong after two suspected home-made devices found on slope
- Objects spotted in Wan Chai near Wah Yan College Hong Kong on Queen’s Road East at about 5.30pm
- Police source says devices made with mobile phones, wires, nails and explosives
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The devices were found on a slope near Queen’s Road East. Photo: TVB News
Police and firefighters remove hazardous items from Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 28, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Dangerous chemicals found in park, sparking police probe into links with Hong Kong protesters
- Police are investigating if 59 bottles of dangerous chemicals found in Tsuen Wan are linked to anti-government protests
- The discovery came a day after police said they had seized about 10,000 petrol bombs from several universities and vowed to enforce the law on offenders
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Police and firefighters remove hazardous items from Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 28, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang