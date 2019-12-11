The multibillion-dollar Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Jacobs China technicians jailed for up to 2 years for faking test results for Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai Bridge concrete

  • Seven technicians given jail terms while six others receive either suspended sentences or community service
  • Prosecutors said defendants changed computer dates when compiling reports to give impression they conducted tests with certain time frame
Topic |   Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 7:02pm, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The multibillion-dollar Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.