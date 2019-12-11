The multibillion-dollar Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Photo: Winson Wong
Jacobs China technicians jailed for up to 2 years for faking test results for Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai Bridge concrete
- Seven technicians given jail terms while six others receive either suspended sentences or community service
- Prosecutors said defendants changed computer dates when compiling reports to give impression they conducted tests with certain time frame
Topic | Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
The multibillion-dollar Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Photo: Winson Wong