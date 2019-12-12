Avery Ng plans to take his case directly to the top court. Photo: Brian Wong
‘Shameless’ Hong Kong activist Avery Ng slammed by judge for dragging out appeal against jail sentence for divulging details of probe into government official
- High Court refuses to grant Avery Ng, 42, permission to take his case to the Court of Final Appeal over four-month prison sentence
- Judge Judianna Barnes hits out at Ng’s ‘laid-back’ attitude to case, saying he had drawn out proceedings for half a year using various excuses
Topic | Hong Kong courts
