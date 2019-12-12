Aramiz Julyan Zita Delfino, 17, was acquitted of one count of wounding Choi Chak-sum at Rosaryhill School in April. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong court acquits Rosaryhill School secondary student accused of slashing schoolmate’s face with pen
- Magistrate questions both teenagers’ versions of the incident but rules in favour of the 17-year-old defendant
- ‘I cannot be sure where the truth lies,’ she says. ‘The benefit of doubt goes to the defendant’
