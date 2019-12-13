The recordings the drone camera made were just of the scenic surroundings of the harbourfront in Central, a police source said. Photo: Bloomberg
Photographer arrested for losing control of a drone camera that fell inside Hong Kong’s PLA barracks in Central

  • Police received a call from the army garrison on Wednesday night and arrested the photographer after the drone was found inside the barracks
  • But officer tells the Post the drone camera only made recordings of the scenic surroundings of the harbourfront
Danny Mok

Updated: 12:33am, 13 Dec, 2019

US lawmakers have introduced two dozen drone-related bills, many aimed at restricting Chinese drones and building up American industry. Illustration: Perry Tse
China

In the crosshairs: Chinese drones a target for US ban as security risk

  • Shenzhen-based DJI, the global leader in drone technology, is confronted with several US efforts to prohibit the sale and use of its products
  • In recent months, US lawmakers have introduced two dozen drone-related bills, many aimed at restricting Chinese drones and building up US industry
Mark Magnier

Updated: 11:25am, 10 Dec, 2019

