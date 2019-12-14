Relatives mourn Luo Changqing, who was killed by a brick during clashes between protesters and residents. Photo: Winson Wong
Five teens arrested over Hong Kong protest clashes that claimed life of 70-year-old man

  • Girl, 15, among those held on Friday in relation to fight between protesters and residents in Sheung Shui last month
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Mok

Updated: 1:34am, 14 Dec, 2019

The police force has been badly stretched by more than six months of protests. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Almost HK$1 billion spent on police overtime pay since Hong Kong protests broke out in June

  • Amount revealed as lawmakers met to scrutinise the government’s funding request for a pay rise for civil servants
  • Opposition lawmakers had asked government to remove police force from funding request
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Tony Cheung  

Christy Leung  

Updated: 11:53pm, 13 Dec, 2019

