Police suspect some funds are used as rewards to lure teens into joining the unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Police freeze HK$70 million raised by group to support Hong Kong protesters, accusing it of using funds for personal gain and illegal acts

  • Four people related to fundraising platform Spark Alliance were arrested, with the force alleging money was spent on insurance products
  • Police do not rule out funds being used as reward to lure teens into taking part in unrest
Danny Mok

Christy Leung

Updated: 7:05pm, 19 Dec, 2019

