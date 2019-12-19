Anti-government protesters set rubbish on fire in the middle of the road in Tuen Mun on September 21. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: axe-carrying security guard jailed for a year after being caught with weapons by police
- Lau Ka-chun claimed he was given an axe, a machete, a dagger and a military knife to hold ‘as a favour’
- Police arrested the 26-year-old during protest in Yuen Long
Topic | Hong Kong protests
