Anti-government protesters set rubbish on fire in the middle of the road in Tuen Mun on September 21. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: axe-carrying security guard jailed for a year after being caught with weapons by police

  • Lau Ka-chun claimed he was given an axe, a machete, a dagger and a military knife to hold ‘as a favour’
  • Police arrested the 26-year-old during protest in Yuen Long
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:13pm, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters set rubbish on fire in the middle of the road in Tuen Mun on September 21. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE