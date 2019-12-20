A 19-year-old man shot at police and was arrested following an attempted armed robbery in Tai Po. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police foil armed robbery in which live round was fired, and then fire tear gas after being attacked by local residents

  • Male and female suspect attempted to rob money changer in Tai Po, with 19-year-old man detained at scene
  • Residents then reportedly throw objects when riot police arrive to secure site
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok

Danny Mok

Updated: 11:43pm, 20 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A 19-year-old man shot at police and was arrested following an attempted armed robbery in Tai Po. Photo: RTHK
READ FULL ARTICLE