David Su was arrested after shooting at police in Tai Po on December 20. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong teen arrested for firing live round at police part of a gang that planned to ‘slaughter’ officers during protest rally, court hears

  • David Su, 18, breached conditions of a bail granted to him in February after being charged with illegally possessing four pistols in January
  • He also reportedly took part in a conspiracy to plant explosives and stage a gunman along the route of a rally on December 8 to ‘slaughter’ police officers
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:01pm, 23 Dec, 2019

