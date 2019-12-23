David Su was arrested after shooting at police in Tai Po on December 20. Photo: RTHK
Hong Kong teen arrested for firing live round at police part of a gang that planned to ‘slaughter’ officers during protest rally, court hears
- David Su, 18, breached conditions of a bail granted to him in February after being charged with illegally possessing four pistols in January
- He also reportedly took part in a conspiracy to plant explosives and stage a gunman along the route of a rally on December 8 to ‘slaughter’ police officers
