Hong Kong’s courts have fallen behind other jurisdictions in accepting electronic legal papers. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong judiciary moves a step closer to becoming paperless with bill on use of digital documents expected in legislature within weeks
- Long-awaited Court Proceedings (Electronic Technology) Bill gazetted, seven years after the judiciary conducted the first study on the issue in 2012
- Move will allow the city to draw level with regional competitor Singapore
Topic | Hong Kong courts
