Plain-clothes police officers grapple with a protester in the Landmark North shopping centre. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: mainland China student and two 14-year-olds among eight charged over shopping mall mayhem

  • Guangdong Polytechnic Normal University student He Zhenyu, 20, caused a commotion with four local teenagers at a pharmacy, a court heard
  • Five were charged with one joint count of disorderly conduct in a public place
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:01pm, 31 Dec, 2019

