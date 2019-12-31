Plain-clothes police officers grapple with a protester in the Landmark North shopping centre. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: mainland China student and two 14-year-olds among eight charged over shopping mall mayhem
- Guangdong Polytechnic Normal University student He Zhenyu, 20, caused a commotion with four local teenagers at a pharmacy, a court heard
- Five were charged with one joint count of disorderly conduct in a public place
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Plain-clothes police officers grapple with a protester in the Landmark North shopping centre. Photo: Winson Wong