Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma attends the opening ceremony of the 2020 legal year. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s top judge announces task force on tackling rising number of prosecutions resulting from protests

  • Outgoing Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma attributes criticisms of courts to ‘misconceptions and misunderstandings’ on procedures
  • Without directly referencing the protests, Ma speaks of limits on freedom that have been overlooked
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 6:25pm, 13 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma attends the opening ceremony of the 2020 legal year. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chris Lau

Chris Lau

Chris is a reporter specialising in court and legal affairs in Hong Kong. From criminal justice to constitutional issues, he brings in the latest updates and in-depth analysis on legal issues that affect all aspects of the city. He also covers human rights issues extensively.