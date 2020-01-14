Tuen Mun Hospital doctor Lam Ki-wai said there was no perfect cure. Photo: Brian Wong
Cardiac arrest patient not given certain drug because of time needed to get it from hospital pharmacy, Hong Kong inquest hears
- Yau Ming-poon, 74, died in Tuen Mun Hospital, three days after he was admitted for breathing difficulties
- Doctor tells inquest that patient was given drug to lower his blood pressure, but it might have had side effects on his lungs
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Tuen Mun Hospital doctor Lam Ki-wai said there was no perfect cure. Photo: Brian Wong