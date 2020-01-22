Yan Tsz-ho will be sentenced in the District Court on February 18. Photo: Fung Chang
Paedophile tutor preyed on primary school boys, concealing criminal record for sex offences in Hong Kong so he could join organisation
- Yan Tsz-ho, 37, applied to be a volunteer tutor at non-profit organisation and signed two declarations claiming he had a clear sexual conviction record
- He had been abusing his victims, boys aged six and seven, in one-on-one tutoring sessions at local restaurants
Topic | Hong Kong courts
