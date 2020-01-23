Leung Kwok-chung surrendered to Hong Kong police on Tuesday and will appear at Eastern Court on Thursday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong fugitive wanted in connection with gruesome slaying of triad boss hands himself in to police after 10 years, and is charged with murder

  • Leung Kwok-chung had been on the run ever since the fatal attack on Lee Tai-lung at the Kowloon Shangri-La
  • The triad boss was ambushed at the hotel in August 2009
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Updated: 8:09am, 23 Jan, 2020

