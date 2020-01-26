James Chan Cho-ko appears in West Kowloon Court on January 26. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong

Hong Kong action choreographer linked to bomb plot, charged with possessing array of weapons

  • The fitness trainer-turned-action choreographer was arrested along with a 72-year-old retiree and two others in Friday raids
  • Prosecution says duo was in phone contact with alleged bomb conspirators arrested in December
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong
Updated: 4:23pm, 26 Jan, 2020

James Chan Cho-ko appears in West Kowloon Court on January 26. Photo: Brian Wong
