Five defendants appeared in West Kowloon Court charged with a variety of offences in connection with disturbances in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong student facing life in prison in connection with vicious gang attack on visitor from mainland China

  • Man from mainland hospitalised after Monday beating
  • More than 10 protesters attacked victim with glass bottles and umbrellas leaving him with multiple head wounds
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:29pm, 28 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Five defendants appeared in West Kowloon Court charged with a variety of offences in connection with disturbances in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE