Five defendants appeared in West Kowloon Court charged with a variety of offences in connection with disturbances in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong student facing life in prison in connection with vicious gang attack on visitor from mainland China
- Man from mainland hospitalised after Monday beating
- More than 10 protesters attacked victim with glass bottles and umbrellas leaving him with multiple head wounds
