Three protesters throw petrol bombs at Kwai Chung Police Station on January 29. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: petrol bombs thrown at Kwai Chung Police Station

  • It was the second such attack of the day, after four people launched similar assault at Tin Shui Wai Police Station in early hours of the morning
  • Video footage showed three people light the bombs while hiding behind flower beds outside Kwai Fong Plaza
Danny Mok
Updated: 11:34pm, 29 Jan, 2020

