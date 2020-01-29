Three protesters throw petrol bombs at Kwai Chung Police Station on January 29. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: petrol bombs thrown at Kwai Chung Police Station
- It was the second such attack of the day, after four people launched similar assault at Tin Shui Wai Police Station in early hours of the morning
- Video footage showed three people light the bombs while hiding behind flower beds outside Kwai Fong Plaza
