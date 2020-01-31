Demand for face masks has skyrocketed, causing a citywide shortfall. Photo: May Tse
Public warned of online scams and dubious products amid Hong Kong’s mask-buying frenzy as coronavirus fears continue
- Source says bank alerted police to a case in which 3,000 people were duped into buying masks online, with account of suspect later frozen
- Customs seizes 68,000 masks with manufacture date indicated as March 2020
