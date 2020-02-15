One of the dead animals is collected from Hong Kong Garden. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong

Police launch probe as 16 pets die after 24 animals including cat, rabbit and chinchillas suspected to have been thrown from Hong Kong high-rise

  • In all, 24 animals including 9 chinchillas and a guinea pig are believed to have been hurled from building
  • Security guard at private Hong Kong Garden housing estate made the grim find and called police
Danny Mok
Updated: 7:00am, 15 Feb, 2020

One of the dead animals is collected from Hong Kong Garden. Photo: Handout
