Alleged bomb plotters had planned to create a mock shrine near the site where Hongkongers were grieving the death of Alex Chow then blow it up when police officer approached, prosecutors said on March 11. Photo: Edmond So
Arrests thwarted plan to attack Hong Kong police with explosives-rigged shrine, prosecution tells court
- The six defendants are accused of involvement with three other bomb attacks that targeted Caritas Medical Centre, Shenzhen Bay port and an MTR train
- One man was alleged to have kept 2,589kg of explosive material in a commercial flat in the city’s Tai Kok Tsui area
Topic | Hong Kong courts
