Protesters set up a roadblock in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun area during a September 21 protest. First aid volunteer Ng Hei-lun was arrested at the protest and charged with possession of an unlicenced walkie-talkie. Photo: Sam Tsang
First aid volunteer arrested at Hong Kong anti-government protest pleads guilty to using walkie-talkie without a licence
- The 21-year-old faces a potential jail sentence of two years when he is sentenced on April 27
- The man was among a group of eight intercepted after a sweep near the vandalised Tuen Mun MTR station
Topic | Hong Kong protests
