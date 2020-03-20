Protesters rally against mainland Chinese parallel traders on January 5. Defendant Go Nim-chung was arrested about 2km away while on his way to the march. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: prosecutors abandon box cutter charge, after conceding no way to prove arrestee intended violence
- Go Nim-chung, 20, was arrested about 2km before reaching an anti-parallel trader rally in the border town of Sheung Shui
- Police made about 50 arrests at the event itself when marchers diverged from a pre-authorised route
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters rally against mainland Chinese parallel traders on January 5. Defendant Go Nim-chung was arrested about 2km away while on his way to the march. Photo: Sam Tsang