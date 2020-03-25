The two activists and their assistant were attacked and injured. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Pair arrested over attack on Hong Kong activists who tried to intervene in fracas on street

  • Pro-democracy activists Hendrick Lui, 37, and Wong Ka-ho, 32, and their female assistant were injured in incident at the weekend
  • Trouble initially broke out when a male pedestrian got into an argument with supporters of national security law outside railway station
Topic |   Crime
SCMP
Clifford Lo and Danny Mok

Updated: 9:36pm, 25 Mar, 2020

