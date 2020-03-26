The judiciary had reopened court registries and offices over the past two weeks. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong courts consider tech options as fifth of caseload affected by health crisis, top judge reveals
- Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma says judges and judicial officers have been exploring ways to increase court services
- He accepts that courts could conduct hearings with the help of telephones, videoconferencing and other visual aids, subject to feasibility and security
