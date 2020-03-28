Shelves for popular rice brands in some of Hong Kong’s supermarkets were almost emptied on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Two arrested for allegedly stealing rice from Hong Kong supermarket amid shortage fears due to pandemic and social-distancing measures

  • Police stopped the pair outside Aeon supermarket in Hung Hom on Friday and found six packs of rice, totalling 12kg, on them
  • On Tuesday, a security guard gave chase to a man after seeing him stealing three packs of rice weighing 15kg in total from the same market
Danny Mok
Updated: 12:18pm, 28 Mar, 2020

