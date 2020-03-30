Siu Cheung-lung had allegedly used Telegram, the mobile application widely used by Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters, to urge followers to attack police and people with opposing political views. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong protests: Telegram group operator faces incitement charges over ‘provoking others to murder officers and bomb police stations’
- Insurance agent Siu Cheung-lung, 32, is the second defendant accused of inciting violence by managing a social media account since anti-government protests
- Court heard that he had allegedly used Telegram last year to urge followers to attack police and people with opposing political views
