A training exercise from the PLA’s Hong Kong garrison from 2016. A helicopter crashed in a similar exercise this week, although no one was injured. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Helicopter from PLA’s Hong Kong garrison crashes in base’s first aircraft accident recorded in city
- Security Bureau informed of incident at Tai Lam Country Park, but no injuries or damage to residential property reported
Topic | Law
