Hong Kong Customs seized 57 live turtles with an estimated market value of about $340,000 at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Handout
Smuggler jailed for two years after he was caught by Hong Kong customs officers with 57 endangered tortoises
- Man arrived in city from Comoros Islands with 55 radiated tortoises and two Madagascar tortoises hidden in his bags
- Prison sentence is harshest ever handed down using Hong Kong’s animal protection laws
Topic | Animals
Hong Kong Customs seized 57 live turtles with an estimated market value of about $340,000 at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Handout