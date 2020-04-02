Hong Kong have gained broader powers to search, without a warrant, the electronic devices of people they arrest. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong police win broader powers to search detainees’ phones
- Court of Appeal sides with the force, quashing an earlier ruling that declared such searches constitutional only in specific circumstances
- Case was brought to court in 2014 after officers seized five mobile phones from a protester at a pro-democracy march
