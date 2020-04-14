Riot police confront anti-government protesters at Polytechnic University in November. Photo: Sam Tsang
Man who was carrying weapons amid police lockdown at Hong Kong Polytechnic University sentenced to 10 months’ jail
- Rex Pepper pleaded guilty to three counts of weaponry offences on March 31
- He is the first to be sentenced over the violent clashes that broke out in the university in November
