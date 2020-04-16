Thai Master in Tsim Sha Tsui, where the illegal party took place Photo: SCMP Pictures
Coronavirus: bar manager jailed after breaking Hong Kong lockdown laws to throw a birthday party

  • Lo Wai-shing, who runs Thai Master in Tsim Sha Tsui, had 64 guests inside his bar when police raided the premises on April 8
  • He was jailed for a week by acting principal magistrate Ada Yim at Kowloon City Court
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Brian Wong
Updated: 2:59pm, 16 Apr, 2020

