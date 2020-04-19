The officers involved work at Tin Shui Wai Police Station. Photo: Google Map
Hong Kong police sergeant arrested, suspended from duty for allegedly hitting woman officer on head with bottle during restaurant ruckus
- Off-duty sergeant, 40, and a male constable got into a heated argument over trivial matters at about 4.30am on Sunday at gathering in Yuen Long
- Woman constable stepped in to act as peacekeeper
Topic | Hong Kong police
