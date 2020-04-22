The row broke out between anti-government protesters and local residents in November. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Two charged with murder of elderly man during Hong Kong protest clashes

  • The pair, both under 18, have been arrested and charged with murder of 70-year-old contract cleaner
  • Luo Changqing was hit with a brick during a row between anti-government demonstrators and local residents in November
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong
Updated: 3:35pm, 22 Apr, 2020

