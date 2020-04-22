The row broke out between anti-government protesters and local residents in November. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Two charged with murder of elderly man during Hong Kong protest clashes
- The pair, both under 18, have been arrested and charged with murder of 70-year-old contract cleaner
- Luo Changqing was hit with a brick during a row between anti-government demonstrators and local residents in November
Topic | Hong Kong protests
