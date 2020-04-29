Edward Leung was jailed in 2018 for his part in the riot. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong independence activist Edward Leung loses appeal over six-year jail term for rioting in Mong Kok
- Court of Appeal also rules against Lo Kin-man and Wong Ka-kui, who were jailed for seven years and 3½ years respectively
- Leung was jailed for his role in the Mong Kok riot, which broke out on the first night of the Lunar New Year in 2016
Topic | Hong Kong localism and independence
Edward Leung was jailed in 2018 for his part in the riot. Photo: Sam Tsang