Members of the Junior Police Officers’ Association are pushing to overturn an April ruling that the level of privacy attached to a person’s residential address was ‘not high’. Photo: Edmond So
Police not only Hong Kong residents with privacy issues at stake over voter registry publication, judges suggest
- Court of Appeal judges cite domestic violence victims and debtors as categories of residents who might fear to have their home address published
- A lower court ruled last month that the level of privacy attached to addresses was ‘not high’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
