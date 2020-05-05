Members of the Junior Police Officers’ Association are pushing to overturn an April ruling that the level of privacy attached to a person’s residential address was ‘not high’. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police not only Hong Kong residents with privacy issues at stake over voter registry publication, judges suggest

  • Court of Appeal judges cite domestic violence victims and debtors as categories of residents who might fear to have their home address published
  • A lower court ruled last month that the level of privacy attached to addresses was ‘not high’
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:33pm, 5 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the Junior Police Officers’ Association are pushing to overturn an April ruling that the level of privacy attached to a person’s residential address was ‘not high’. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE