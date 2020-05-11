Star tutor Weslie Siao arrives at Tuen Mun Court in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong ‘tutor king’ found guilty of leaking test questions online to boost his business
- Weslie Siao, a former Chinese-language instructor, worked with two teachers to obtain confidential information on university exams, court finds
- All three were found guilty of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office and now face up to two years in jail
Topic | Hong Kong courts
