Hong Kong ‘tutor king’ found guilty of leaking test questions online to boost his business

  • Weslie Siao, a former Chinese-language instructor, worked with two teachers to obtain confidential information on university exams, court finds
  • All three were found guilty of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office and now face up to two years in jail
Brian Wong
Updated: 11:30pm, 11 May, 2020

