Former student leader and Tsuen Wan district councillor Lester Shum. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: police warn of legal action after district councillor Lester Shum calls for revenge over death of student Chow Tsz-lok

  • Tsuen Wan district councillor Shum wrote on Facebook that police had ‘murdered’ the 22-year-old, who died after falling off a car park last November
  • Chief Superintendent Kenneth Kwok of police public relations branch says the allegation is slanderous and a fabrication
Danny Mok and Kimmy Chung

Updated: 3:47pm, 16 May, 2020

