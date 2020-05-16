Former student leader and Tsuen Wan district councillor Lester Shum. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: police warn of legal action after district councillor Lester Shum calls for revenge over death of student Chow Tsz-lok
- Tsuen Wan district councillor Shum wrote on Facebook that police had ‘murdered’ the 22-year-old, who died after falling off a car park last November
- Chief Superintendent Kenneth Kwok of police public relations branch says the allegation is slanderous and a fabrication
