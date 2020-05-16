A still from an eight-minute clip showing Chung Chi-wah being beaten by two police officers while he was in hospital last year. Photo: Handout


Alleged victim of beating by Hong Kong police sentenced to six months in jail for assaulting officer and another man

  • Chung Chi-wah, 62, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault and one count of assaulting a police officer
  • After he was arrested last year, a security camera captured footage of two officers hitting Chung while he was tied to a hospital bed
SCMP
Sum Lok-kei and Brian Wong

Updated: 9:18pm, 16 May, 2020

