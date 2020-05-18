Protesters march through Causeway Bay on New Year’s Day. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong

Hong Kong protests: opposition activists face stiffer sentences if found guilty after prosecutors up charges

  • Move could see five spend longer behind bars if convicted with new charge carrying maximum five-year jail term
  • Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan, Leung Kwok-hung, Cyd Ho and Figo Chan among group of 15 in court that also includes Jimmy Lai and Martin Lee
Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau
Updated: 2:03pm, 18 May, 2020

