A firefighter at the scene of the second petrol bomb attack at Happy Valley Police Station. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Mentally ill man jailed for more than four years over petrol bomb attacks on Hong Kong police stations

  • Lucas Chong, a diagnosed schizophrenic, was sentenced to 52 months at District Court
  • The unemployed 25-year-old threw bombs at police headquarters in Wan Chai and Happy Valley Police Station last year
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 5:48pm, 19 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A firefighter at the scene of the second petrol bomb attack at Happy Valley Police Station. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE