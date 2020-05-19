A firefighter at the scene of the second petrol bomb attack at Happy Valley Police Station. Photo: Nora Tam
Mentally ill man jailed for more than four years over petrol bomb attacks on Hong Kong police stations
- Lucas Chong, a diagnosed schizophrenic, was sentenced to 52 months at District Court
- The unemployed 25-year-old threw bombs at police headquarters in Wan Chai and Happy Valley Police Station last year
Topic | Hong Kong courts
