Hong Kong protests: boy, 15, gets probation for carrying extendable baton at illegal march while another teen admits firebombing police quarters

  • One teenager brought a baton, which measured 64cm when extended, to an unauthorised rally in Causeway Bay on September 15
  • The other hurled a petrol bomb at the Chai Wan Police Married Quarters on November 18
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong
Updated: 7:32pm, 19 May, 2020

The two cases were heard separately at the Juvenile Court in Eastern. Photo: Nora Tam
