‘Tutor king’ Weslie Siao gets 14 months in jail for orchestrating online leak of university entrance exam questions

  • Two teachers who fed Siao the confidential materials were also given prison sentences of eight and five months, though the latter was suspended
  • ‘This trend of leaking public exam materials must be stopped’, magistrate says in delivering judgment
Brian Wong
Updated: 5:08pm, 25 May, 2020

