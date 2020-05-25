Weslie Siao, a star tutor in Hong Kong’s ultra-competitive education sector, was sentenced to 14 months in jail on Monday for orchestrating the leaking of exam materials online. Photo: Brian Wong
‘Tutor king’ Weslie Siao gets 14 months in jail for orchestrating online leak of university entrance exam questions
- Two teachers who fed Siao the confidential materials were also given prison sentences of eight and five months, though the latter was suspended
- ‘This trend of leaking public exam materials must be stopped’, magistrate says in delivering judgment
