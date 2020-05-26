A 15-year-old was sentenced to 18 months’ probation on Tuesday for tossing petrol bombs in January. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong teen who confessed to tossing petrol bombs over anger at government handling of protests gets 18 months’ probation

  • The 15-year-old student hurled the firebombs down an empty Fung Cheung Road in Yuen Long in early January
  • Tuen Mun Court also heard the case of a teen girl found with materials for producing petrol bombs on her in September
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 3:01pm, 26 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A 15-year-old was sentenced to 18 months’ probation on Tuesday for tossing petrol bombs in January. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE