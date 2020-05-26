A 15-year-old was sentenced to 18 months’ probation on Tuesday for tossing petrol bombs in January. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong teen who confessed to tossing petrol bombs over anger at government handling of protests gets 18 months’ probation
- The 15-year-old student hurled the firebombs down an empty Fung Cheung Road in Yuen Long in early January
- Tuen Mun Court also heard the case of a teen girl found with materials for producing petrol bombs on her in September
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A 15-year-old was sentenced to 18 months’ probation on Tuesday for tossing petrol bombs in January. Photo: K.Y. Cheng